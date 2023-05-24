In recognition of National Water Safety Month, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is launching a new life jacket loaner station at Sand Point Beach on Prior Lake, according to a press release from the county.
The press release said the program is the result of a collaborative effort between the SCSO and Prior Lake and is made possible through a grant through the Sea Tow Foundation. This addition will enable beachgoers and boaters to have easy access to life jackets and ensure their safety while enjoying the water.
Kevin Burkart, a city councilmember who played a pivotal role in conceiving the program, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative.
"Water safety is a top priority, and this program will provide an invaluable resource for our community members," Burkart stated in the release. "I want to thank the Scott County Sheriff's Office for their dedication to keeping our lakes safe and for their partnership in making this program a reality."
Sheriff Luke Hennen said the free program will increase the safety of all the visitors who enjoy the lake.
"We recognize the vital role that life jackets play in preventing drownings and saving lives on the water," Hennen stated. "This initiative reinforces our dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members while enjoying our beautiful lakes."
For more information about the life jacket loaner program, please contact Sgt. Jacob Edwinson at 952-496-8316 or email jedwinson@co.scott.mn.us.