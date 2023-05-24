Sand Point Beach life jackets 1

From left to right: Sgt. Jacob Edwinson, Sheriff Luke Hennen, Prior Lake City Councilmember Kevin Burkart, Prior Lake Parks and Recreation Manager Steve Hart, and Recreation Safety Deputy Max Kes.

 Photo courtesy of Scott County

In recognition of National Water Safety Month, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is launching a new life jacket loaner station at Sand Point Beach on Prior Lake, according to a press release from the county.

The press release said the program is the result of a collaborative effort between the SCSO and Prior Lake and is made possible through a grant through the Sea Tow Foundation. This addition will enable beachgoers and boaters to have easy access to life jackets and ensure their safety while enjoying the water.

