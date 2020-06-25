Scott County snowmobile clubs’ annual landowner appreciation picnic scheduled for July has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced this month.
Sno-Trails Inc. and other local clubs held the event for almost 50 years to recognize the landowners who allow snowmobile trails to run through their properties. The groups count 250 miles, mostly in Scott County but also extending into Carver and Sibley counties.
“We hope to return next summer with this time-honored event,” Sno-Trails wrote in its announcement. “We hope you have a safe and healthy summer!”