The second annual Pleasant Street Art Walk is set to bring around 50 artists, food and music to downtown Prior Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The free outdoor event will include painters, sculptors, woodworkers and other artists displaying and selling their work, organizer and potter Andrea Mullenmeister said in an email. They'll set up on Pleasant between Duluth Avenue and Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Among the bunch will be copper sculptor Lowell Pajari, oil painter Mary Moore and photographer Andrea Bernhardt, according to the event's Facebook page; in all, there will be around twice as many artists as at last year's art walk. A few food trucks and musicians will also be on hand.
Mullenmeister said she started the art walk to showcase local artists, including several others who are her neighbors on Pleasant. She also hopes to drum up interest among artists and the general public in a Prior Lake arts center or art-focused gathering space like those in nearby cities.
"At the very least, we will be able to meet each other in person," Mullenmeister wrote.
A section of Pleasant will be closed to vehicle traffic for the walk.