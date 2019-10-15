Prior Lake residents and other locals can talk about their struggles affording insulin with state Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, at a listening session on Saturday, Oct. 26, Pratt announced this week.
The event is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. at Prior Lake Fire Station No. 1 at 16776 Fish Point Road SE., according to a news release.
Pratt represents much of Scott County, including Prior Lake, Shakopee and Jordan. He and other Senate Republicans recently proposed requiring insulin manufacturers to provide insulin to doctors for diabetic patients without health coverage.
State Democrats have made a similar proposal that would make emergency insulin available at pharmacies instead of doctors' offices.
“While the legislature passed several reforms during the 2019 session that lowered the price of insulin for many, I still hear from local community members that struggle to cover the high costs of their lifesaving insulin, through no fault of their own,” Pratt said in a written statement.
“This shouldn't be a partisan issue. I look forward to hearing from local families and individuals struggling with diabetes and the ability to affordable insulin."