To encourage outdoor recreation opportunities, six neighborhood outdoor ice rinks will be open this winter in Prior Lake.
The rinks will be located at Lakefront Park, Woodridge Park, Willows Park, Northwood Meadows Park, Jeffers Park, Sand Point Park and Oakland Beach Park.
Locations were selected to provide a geographic distribution throughout the city at sites that housed ice rinks in the past, a City of Prior Lake Government Facebook post states.
City crews prepped the sites this week. The rinks will be flooded when it is cold enough to create lasting ice.
The six ice rinks will be maintained Monday through Friday during daylight hours, weather permitting. The Lakefront Park ice rink and warming house will also open.
To stay up to date on the conditions of the rinks visit the City of Prior Lake on social media.