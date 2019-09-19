The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and city of Prior Lake will celebrate the opening of a joint water treatment facility on Tuesday.
Mayor Kirt Briggs and SMSC Chairman Charles Vig will officially welcome the facility with a series of remarks followed by guided tours of the facility.
The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at the plant grounds at 2017 154th St. W, Prior Lake.
The facility, near Spring Lake Regional Park, will serve residents on the north side of the city and members of the community. It will be able to treat up 3.5 million gallons per day. As each community grows in size, two filter cells can be added later on at the expense of the city of Prior Lake for a capacity of up to 4.8 million gallons per day.
The community and city made an agreement in November 2017 to split the costs of the facility’s construction as well as a water main needed to connect the facility to a city well. The 2017 estimate of construction cost was nearly $20 million.
Kathy Gehler, the city’s public works director at that time, estimated that if the city and community had decided to build their own individual treatment plants each group would have paid more than $14 million.
During a city council meeting last month, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Engineer Steve Albrecht said the facility is estimated to service Prior Lake for 25-30 years.