The Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women is holding two major year-end fundraisers, the advocacy and support organization announced.
Bachman's local poinsettias are on sale through the alliance until Nov. 15 for $25 and can be ordered online at svabw.org, by phone at 952-873-4214 or by fax or email, according to the event flyer.
The alliance is also accepting Gifts of Hope donations for all ages through Dec. 9. Suggested donations include gift cards, outdoor and indoor toys, and toiletries, and new and unwrapped items are preferred. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 551 E. Park St., Belle Plaine.
The alliance helps domestic violence survivors find legal and medical services and provides public outreach and education in Scott and Carver counties.