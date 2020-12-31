Stop signs will be reinstalled at Toronto Avenue and Village Lake Drive in Prior Lake this spring, a press release from the city states.
Last summer, improvements were made to the Duluth Avenue and Village Lake Drive intersection near the post office.
A new light with a flashing yellow arrow, a median and a roundabout were all added to the intersection. As part of the project, Toronto Avenue was also realigned at Village Lake Drive, the entrance to the Village Lake Mall was moved away from that intersection and stop signs were removed along Village Lake Drive.
These changes resulted in more traffic entering the area from Duluth Avenue which improved the flow of traffic.
Concerns were raised in the neighborhood about pedestrian safety when crossing Village Lake Drive from Toronto. A study was conducted and found that this intersection did meet the criteria for stop signs to help pedestrians cross safely. Pedestrian count data showed that 32 crossings occurred at Village Lake Road during the busiest hour. As a result, stop signs will be reinstalled at the intersection.