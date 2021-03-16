The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District is nearing the completion of the Sutton Lake outlet project, one of the highest-ranking projects identified in the PLSLWD’s flood reduction study.
The project includes the installation of a berm and a controlled outlet weir, which will allow for the active management of the Sutton Lake outlet. The controlled outlet will help moderate high flows and provide flood reduction benefits downstream on Spring and Prior Lakes. The project will allow Sutton Lake water levels to bounce periodically, more similar to a natural lake or wetland system that does not have a ditched outlet. For more information about the project, visit www.plslwd.org.
Sutton Lake is located 3.5 miles southwest of Spring Lake at the headwaters of the Ditch 13 channel north into Spring Lake. Water quality improvements and flood storage at this headwaters location on Sutton Lake can have positive, lasting impacts to all downstream lakes.
The Sutton Lake outlet project is part of a larger plan to reduce flood impacts to Spring and Prior Lakes during large storm events. The district recently completed the upper watershed blueprint study which identified additional projects that could further reduce flooding, as well as projects that could provide long-term water quality improvements to Spring and Prior Lakes.