Theresa Caputo from TLC’s hit show "Long Island Medium" will appear at the Mystic Showroom on Sunday, Nov. 10, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel announced this week.
Tickets went on sale Friday, Aug. 16 and start at $69. The show's scheduled for 8 p.m.
“The Experience” brings Caputo, who performs as a medium, face-to-face with her fans as she lets spirits guide her through the audience, according to a news release. A video display will ensure everyone in the venue has a clear view regardless of seat location.
More information and tickets can be found at 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.