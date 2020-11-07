Neighbors, local scout packs and community members pitched in over the course of two weekends this fall to remove 1.2 tons of buckthorn from around Jeffers Pond and rake leaves at Sand Point Beach Park.
Despite challenges imposed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a surprise October snowfall, 52 volunteers signed up to help make this fall’s Clean Water Clean-Up a success. The regular spring and fall event is in its sixth year and was hosted by the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District and City of Prior Lake.
Buckthorn is an invasive shrub originally from Europe which can take over a forest’s understory, crowding out native species and degrading habitat for wildlife. Future events hope to further tackle buckthorn at Jeffers Pond to protect the high-quality maple basswood forest around the pond.
In late fall buckthorn is easy to spot, so right now is a great time to remove it. Buckthorn is one of the few things still green in forests and around wetland edges at this time of year. For help identifying buckthorn and directions on how to remove it, check out this factsheet at shorturl.at/wQ056.
Remember that leaves, grass clippings and other organic matter affect water quality when they wash down street gutters into the storm drains which end up in our lakes. Urban development causes excess amounts of these natural materials to be released into lakes, where they break down and release phosphorus which feeds algae. Algae blooms can be a serious threat to water quality, aquatic life, property values and water recreation.