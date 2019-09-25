A four-story, 99-unit senior housing development would fill one of the last unbuilt pieces of Prior Lake’s Jeffers Pond neighborhood under a controversial plan that’s on its way to a City Council vote.
The Planning Commission on Monday voted unanimously in favor of an amendment to the overall Jeffers Pond plan adopted more than a decade ago that would allow the construction. Applewood Pointe would stand around 50 feet tall next to the intersections of Jeffers Parkway, Fountain Hills Road and 140th Street.
To be built, the project next needs council approval for the amendment and for the final plat of the land, city planner Amanda Schwabe said after the commission meeting.
The building would be a open to tenants 62 and up and take a cooperative approach, meaning tenants own their apartment and co-own the common areas, said Dave Young, a senior development manager with developer United Properties.
Young said units would range from around 1,300 square feet to around 1,900 and would likely cost around $400,000.
Paul Oberg, CEO of Jeffers Foundation, which owns the land, said the goal is to give empty-nesters a place to live without warehousing them away.
“It becomes a community in which the people become friends and get involved,” he told the commission. He called developer United Properties “without a doubt the Cadillac of senior co-ops.”
Several neighbors spoke against the proposal, pointing to its sheer size, impact on traffic and property values and other concerns.
“We’re going to lose a lot of our sunrise in the morning,” said Alejandro Trevino, who said his family bought their house in part because of the day’s early light.
Trevino and others also said the development would harm the adjacent pond and wetland.
“One of the greatest joys for me is to watch the wildlife,” said Sharon Sweeney.
Lynn Collins was the lone neighbor who spoke in support of the project. When she gets older, she said, she hopes to stay close to her community’s neighborhoods, paths and schools. If it’s not a senior development, regular homes will fill that land, she added.
“Seniors don’t need to be set over here,” Collins said, indicating a faraway spot. “They need to be assimilated in a community.”
The five planning commissioners largely agreed with Collins’ points. The area has been slated for development since the mid-2000s to house people at every point of their lives, several said. And Minnesota expects its senior population to explode in the coming decades.
“We need more senior living space,” Commissioner Dave Tieman said.
In other business, the commission also voted in favor of a variance, rezoning and preliminary plat for Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s proposal to build a child care center and several townhomes. The proposal now goes to the council.