Construction on a new Veterans of Foreign Wars building could start this summer and be completed by late winter, opening the door for construction of a new residential space in the spring of 2021, developers and V.F.W. members said in recent weeks.
The Beard Group and V.F.W. plan to hold a public open house at the post from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 24. Residents will be able to see the plans up close and give feedback.
The plans for new development downtown Prior Lake came out about two months ago. They include 114 market-rate and luxury apartment units, 7,000 square feet of retail space, a rooftop deck and two levels of underground parking.
Post Quartermaster Ed Speiker said the post’s plans for a new two-story building come to around $2.9 million. The first floor of the building would house the organization’s restaurant, bar and dance floor, and a new meeting space and event center would be on the second.
The costs bring some risk to the organization. Speiker told City Council members on March 2 that the current building is bought and paid for, while the new building would require the organization to take on a mortgage.
“Economically today we’re doing fine, but if something changes economically we won’t be able to afford a mortgage and there won’t be a V.F.W. in Prior Lake,” Speiker said.
The post’s steering committee plans to ask its members on March 23 to increase the amount they’re authorized to borrow for the project from $1 million to $1.5 million. Members voted in support of the new building last year.
Community Development Director Casey McCabe said the current plan is for the V.F.W. to request a building permit by June 30 and sell all of its properties to the city for $1.43 million. The Beard Group would then buy the properties they need for the project from the city and other property owners, for about $1.5 million.
“This is a pretty good approach,” McCabe said. “For the V.F.W. to get started, they need cash up front instead of tying them in so deeply to tax increment financing where those payments would come but not for a number of years.”
The City Council in January approved a purchase agreement between the Beard Group and the city’s Economic Development Authority essentially guaranteeing that the city will buy the privately owned pieces of land if Beard’s development doesn’t happen in the next year or two.
Developer Bill Beard said cost estimates for his group’s portion of the project are totaling around $26 million. The apartments would stand on property spanning a single-family residence, a city parking lot, the Sebastian Automotive garage and the V.F.W building and parking lot.
“We always say that doing one of these projects is like making a Swiss watch,” Beard said. “There’s all kinds of tiny moving pieces all moving along.”