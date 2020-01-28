Don't be alarmed by the giant snowman looming over Sunray Boulevard — that's just Stanley.
The Cook, Martens and Van Veldhuizen families and others in the neighborhood completed the frozen behemoth, dubbed Stanley, last week after several weeks of building and carving from the ground up, said Jeff Cook, one of the organizers. He said around three dozen people, mostly kids, took part.
The motives behind such an effort were straightforward, Cook and other neighbors said: having fun, coming together, getting the kids outside for a bit. His family made another unusually large snowman when they lived in Savage and decided to outdo themselves.
The project involved a neighbor's scaffolding and some extra water — the monument might more appropriately be called an ice man. The Martens family chipped in a specially-made, crocheted 17-foot scarf, and Cook's mom provided handmade mittens.