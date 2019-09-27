From left, Prior Lake City Councilman Kevin Burkart, water skier Nicholas Brown and Elvis impersonator Rick Germscheid speak to the crowd at Charlie’s on Prior on Thursday during a fundraising event for Shockwaves Adaptive Ski Squad, which helps people with physical disabilities get on the water and is a division of the area Shockwaves water ski performance team. The squad and Prior Lake Association held a raffle and silent auction, and Charlie’s kicked in 10% of proceeds during Germscheid’s performance. Burkart was a squad founder; Brown, who also volunteers in local schools, was its first member, Burkart said.