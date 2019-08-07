Prior Lake pride was out in full force as hundreds of residents came out Aug. 6 for Night to Unite celebrations, the city's annual National Night Out event.
The community-building event is held on the first Tuesday in August each year to bring together neighbors, local law enforcement and local officials and build trust and safer communities.
For years the Prior Lake Police and Fire departments have wowed kids with their squad cars and fire engines, the rarest kinds of jungle gym. This year was the first time the Public Works Department joined in the fun, breaking out the snow plows and hard hats for their youngest fans.
Several brigades of plows, engines, and squad cars made their way to about 25 parties in Prior Lake that ranged from small cul-de-sac gatherings to giant get-togethers.
At Wilds Park, kids ran wild enjoying a textbook perfect summer evening. They calmed themselves enough to line up for miniature pony rides around the baseball diamond.
Neighbors who came out to a celebration at United Trinity Methodist Church had the opportunity to feast on wood-fire pizzas and local sweet corn in the church's shady parking lot.
And at the first Night to Unite celebration in about a decade for Victoria Curve, neighbors enjoyed the hospitality of the Davis family, who supplied a inflatable bounce house and water balloon volleyball.