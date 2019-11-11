Tom Lannon, Ron Wolfram and Merle Krautkremer with the Prior Lake American Legion's color guard watch as sixth-graders from St. Michael's Catholic School perform a rendition of "This Land is Your Land" by Willie Nelson during the school's Veterans Day celebration on Monday, Nov. 11. Mayor Kirt Briggs, the guest speaker at the event, said: "Putting on the uniform comes with a significant cost. Our veterans set aside the many things we enjoy and cherish, like time with family and friends, to be there for us and our country."