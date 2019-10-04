St. Michael's Catholic School students took a break from the books Friday, Oct. 4, for a morning full of service projects. Students tidied up around the school grounds, church and gardens, volunteered at Feed My Starving Childre, and made cards and goodie bags for local nursing home residents.
The projects were part of the school's service marathon, when students are challenged to complete 26 acts of service. The marathon culminates with a Family Fun Night, which will be held on Oct. 11 for school families.