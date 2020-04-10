Jax Neubauer, 9, of Prior Lake loves to run, climb and jump from great heights. He normally fills his weeks running obstacle courses in his backyard and home, and next Friday, Jax will make his debut on the second season of American Ninja Warrior Junior.
Jax, a student at SAGE Academy in WestWood Elementary School, was selected from a pool of more than 11,000 kids and is one of the 200 children selected to compete on the show’s red, white and blue obstacle course. His episode airs on Universal Kids at 5 p.m. on April 17.
When he got the call from NBCUniversal that he had made the cut, Jax said he thought it was a joke.
“The experience was just really great,” he said. “It was definitely worth all the time and effort.”
Jax last July joined competitors from across the country in downtown Los Angeles to film his episode. The young warriors got a chance to train with mentors like Barclay Stockett and Najee Richardson before a couple practice runs and then their filmed qualifying run.
While Jax was ready for the obstacles, he said he had to adjust to the idea of being on camera.
“Pretty much the only camera at a local ninja competition is the livestream,” Neubauer said. “It was a little more intimidating having a bunch of cameras pointed right at your face.”
Lindy Neaubauer said her son did will under the pressure.
“The night before the first day of the competition, I didn’t sleep at all, I threw up twice and was so nervous as a parent,” she said. “But he slept fine, did great and took it all in stride.”
Ninja competitions have become a family endeavor for the Neubauers despite neither parent’s having a background in obstacle course or individualized sports.
“This is something he came up with,” Neubauer said. “We went to the local ninja gym when it opened just as a fun thing to do, and he just fell in love with it.”
Jax has been doing American Ninja competitions for about a year and a half, training with about 20 other athletes on a team at the Burnsville Conquer Ninja gym.
Jax and his dad, Nick, have transformed the family home’s den into a miniature gym, hanging nunchucks and cannonball obstacles from the ceiling. The family also typically travels to regional competitions in Fargo, Milwaukee and Chicago about once a month.
Though Jax hasn’t been able to keep up his gym schedule due to the coronavirus, that hasn’t stopped him from training. He’s been going all-out on his home course, hoping to stay in shape to qualify for the show’s next season.