The Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations for the Tree of Warmth clothing drive, which provides clothing for children in the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District.
The chamber is accepting donations of new coats, hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants or warm socks by Dec. 11. Also needed is Laker apparel (sweatshirts and hats) for middle school students.
Donations may be dropped off at the following locations:
- Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce – 4785 Dakota Street SE
- Prior Lake City Hall – 4646 Dakota Street SE
- PLSAS District Office – 4540 Tower Street SE
For more information on the Tree of Warmth clothing drive, visit www.priorlakechamber.com.