Mill and overlay improvements on streets in the Blind Lake neighborhood will start this summer following a 4-0 city council vote on the project.
The improvements will include all of Cottonwood Lane, Crimson Court, Lexington Court, Windsor Lane, Wellington Court and Wyndham Court. Large segments of Blind Lake Trail and Wilderness Trail will also be included in the mill and overlay.
City officials estimated the project will cost between $680,000 and $700,000.
"We're really looking to extend the life (of the pavement) in the 50- to 60-year time frame before we have to undertake a full reconstruction of that road section," City Engineer Andy Brotzler said.
Residents of properties adjacent to the roadways will be charged an assessment over the next five years. Brotzler said single-family homes will be assessed $1,290, multifamily residences will be assessed $1,032, and commercial and industrial properties will be charged based on their residential equivalent density.
Brotzler said that $522,000 of the project costs will be covered by property taxes and $158,000 will be covered through assessments.
The project will cover about 1.6 miles of roadway, fully milling down the existing streets, undersealing the surface and adding a new 2 inches of pavement. Contractors will also replace any damaged or cracked curbs, gutters and sidewalks during the project.
The city is set to open bids for the project on Feb. 7 and accept a bid by March 16.