The City Council was unanimous this month that Prior Lake restaurants should be allowed to reopen immediately if they're to weather this year's economic turmoil.
“My language was immediately,” Councilmember Kevin Burkart said. “The governor’s interpretation right now of ‘as soon as possible’ is May 4, and that may be extended. I frankly disagree with that.”
On Friday, April 24, the council sent two letters to Gov. Tim Walz one requesting Prior Lake shops and restaurants be allowed to reopen despite Walz's stay-home and closure orders. The businesses agreed to take several additional safety steps, such as limiting customer numbers and wearing protective masks.
“What’s unique about our community is our restaurants came forward with self-imposed, self-guided precautions,” Mayor Kirt Briggs said during a special meeting April 24. “This is not a motion to the governor that would extend beyond Prior Lake.”
Briggs said he's heard a repeated request for help in all of his talks with businesses over the last few weeks.
“I’m hearing help us find a way to open as soon as is possible, feasible, and as soon as it is safe,” Briggs said. “In this community, safe and soon are in the same breath.”
Councilmember Warren Erickson supported the restaurant letter but was the lone vote against the letter concerning boutiques and similar shops.
He understood that everyone was struggling “emotionally and financially,” Erickson told the council, he wasn’t convinced that boutiques could safely reopen to the public yet. He learned earlier this month that a relative was hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ramsey County.
“This isn’t the time to be trying on clothes and returning them to the rack, which is what they would be doing in a boutique,” Erickson said. “This isn’t the time to chant 'liberate Minnesota,' but instead let’s do the things that are good for Minnesota."