Winkler Land Company is one step closer to breaking ground on a 99-home development on Spring Lake after the Prior Lake City Council approved the group's preliminary planned unit development plan Monday.
The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Kevin Burkart opposed. He and other members said they still had concerns over how the development would affect traffic and safety along Spring Lake's residential streets and on the major county corridor, Marschall Road.
Until an adjacent property develops to the south of the plat, the 99 units would be accessible only by a new road off of Sunset Avenue. But several on the council reasoned the plan might be the best deal the city, developer and residents could get at the property.
"As far as the PUD benefits, there are many, and this maybe as good as it gets for this type of development," Councilmember Zach Braid said.
A planned unit development plan allows a developer to diverge from the city's planning and development standards, in this case allowing smaller and closer lots. All PUDs must demonstrate that such changes benefit the community.
The next step for Winkler will be to work with the city on final feedback and revisions. Once that's done, a final plat and PUD application will be submitted to the council for a vote.
Prior Lake Community Development Director Casey McCabe estimated the vote could come this spring, with grading and building starting soon after.
A Winkler representative didn't return messages requesting comment this week.
WSB traffic consultant Chuck Rickart conducted a traffic study in September that found the project would increase the average daily traffic volume on Sunset from 260 vehicles per day in 2019 to 1,200 in 2021 and 2,400 in 2040, he told the council.
The study assumed a new road off of Sunset would go through the planned development and that the property to the south of Spring Lake will be developed.
With the added traffic to and from the development, cars leaving Sunset Avenue to turn on to County Road 12 will likely block access to Shoreline Boulevard and create a small backup during morning and evening peak hours.
Even so, Rickart said that "those intersections would be operating at satisfactory levels."
Rickart said the nearby intersection of Marschall Road and County Road 12 intersection wasn't included in the study, but an additional 30 vehicles in the morning and 75 in the evening would likely go through there.
"I'm really concerned about that intersection's ability to eat people in the next number of years until a traffic light goes in," Burkart said. "But apparently that was not part of this project."
The study concluded that even with the additional traffic, the intersection between the new road and Sunset Avenue wouldn't have enough for an all-way stop or traffic signal. Rickart said a roundabout could be helpful if safety becomes an issue.
"I really don't like the traffic going on to Sunset," Councilmember Warren Erickson said, noting he'll see the impact firsthand from his nearby home. "But based on what I see here, I'll have to go along with it just because if we don't, they can develop it in a few years without a PUD and it would not be as good a plan as it is."
Several residents came to the meeting to speak, but there was no public comment because the development had already received a hearing. Following the meeting, some approached the developer representative to say they appreciated the plan's compromises.
In terms of the environmental impact on Spring Lake, the plan has been greatly improved over the last several months, they said.
Christian Morkeberg, a Spring Lake Association board member, has worked for months on his own to draw attention to the forest, native birds and aquatic wildlife and water quality. Now that the PUD has been approved, the important thing is how the developer follows through.
"I think we are all walking away from here feeling a little exhausted but happy that we were able to find a good compromise," Morkeberg said. "When you look at other cities, I don't think that it often goes this well."