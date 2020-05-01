Prior Lake City Councilmember Warren Erickson submitted a letter of resignation to city staff on Friday, saying that he would no longer be available to serve out the remainder of his term with the council. The resignation is effective immediately.
Erickson was on the council for more than nine years. His first term was from 2005 to 2012. He was reelected in 2018, and his term was set to expire in December 2022.
He said Friday evening that for the last several years he's been splitting his year between his home in Prior Lake and Texas.
"I'm 72 years old," Erickson said. "I was basically commuting."
He said he submitted his resignation in hopes that it would give voters a chance to pick his replacement during the upcoming November elections instead of having the spot filled by appointment.
Mayor Kirt Briggs and City Manager Jason Wedel are exploring the options for filling Erickson's position, according to a statement released by the city Friday.
