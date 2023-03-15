The Prior Lake dance team will be acting as local Easter bunnies this year.
The team will hide Easter eggs for children to find in their front yards as part of its Egg My Yard fundraiser that will raise funds to benefit their team.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Prior Lake dance team will be acting as local Easter bunnies this year.
The team will hide Easter eggs for children to find in their front yards as part of its Egg My Yard fundraiser that will raise funds to benefit their team.
The dance team will place eggs in people's front yards on the evening of Saturday, April 8, so families can wake up to a hassle-free Easter egg hunt.
Madeson Stalmer, head coach of the dance team, said this is the first year the dance team has organized an Easter fundraiser in which the proceeds will directly go to support the team.
"The team was under a brand new coaching staff as of April 2022," Stalmer said. "So, this is our first, going into second, year with the team, and we are starting new fundraisers and traditions."
All candy will be individually wrapped with different candy options available, including no nuts or chocolate.
"We so far have over 45 houses signed up and will need over 2,000 eggs," Stalmer said. "If a family is interested in still registering their house, they can visit our Instagram or our Facebook Prior Lake HS Dance Team to sign up. The team is super excited to start this fundraiser this year and we hope to make it a tradition to help egg our community yards every year."
Stalmer also said organizing fundraisers are a crucial part in helping to fund high school sports teams.
"We use fundraising money for purchasing costumes and other things during our season," Stalmer said. "The team was brainstorming different ways that we can fundraise in a fun way that our community can also benefit from. This allows the dancers to go out together in groups, bond as a team while completing a larger goal and helping families out during the Easter season."
Stalmer added this past season, the Prior Lake dance team had 47 dancers on the team.
"Our tryouts for next season will be April 24-26th and we will have our 2023-2024 team after those," she said.
To sign up to get your house "egged," visit the Prior Lake dance team's Instagram, @priorlakedanceteam or its Facebook page at "Prior Lake HS Dance Team." Deadline to order is April 5.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.