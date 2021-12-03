A Prior Lake girl won the 5th annual Scott County Sheriff's Office "Seasons Greetings" card contest, the sheriff's office announced Friday afternoon.
Nine-year-old Lucy Hartmann earned first place and her artwork will be featured on the front cover of this year's official sheriff's office greeting card, which is mailed primarily to agency partners, sponsors and various officials.
Sheriff Luke Hennen personally delivered Lucy her prizes, including a gift card to her favorite restaurant and several other sheriff’s office goodies.
“I appreciate the community involvement that takes place year after year to make this event a success,” Hennen said. “It’s heartwarming to see so many positive depictions of law enforcement through the perspective of these children.”
Runners-up were Kayla Barnett, 11, of Shakopee; and Evelyn Wangerin, 11, of Prior Lake. Kayla and Evelyn also received prize bags.
The sheriff's office offered special thanks to the parents, teachers and caregivers who helped kids participate, and to all the other children who submitted designs.