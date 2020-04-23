Community groups from around Prior Lake have come together to support local businesses and thank first responders one free meal at a time.
The Prior Lake Lions Club and Smoke Signals, a Prior Lake-based nonprofit focused on mobility assistance, launched Meals for Heroes on Monday and hope to raise over $15,000 to serve meals to first responders working during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The target group here is a special group,” Lions Club President Paul Stahler said. “They put their lives on the line every day. And now with this virus, they’re not just risking their own lives going to respond to calls, they could take this home and give it to their families.”
Meals for Heroes is providing free meals for the police officers, firefighters, EMTs and conservation officers serving Prior Lake and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
The meals come at no cost to the organizations and are provided fresh daily by six participating Prior Lake restaurants: T.J. Hooligans, Charlie’s On Prior, Ze’s Diner, The Pointe Grill and Bar, Lakers Tavern and Pizza and Fong’s Restaurant.
Some restaurants are offering special discounted menus while others, like Ze’s Diner, have made anything off their breakfast and lunch menu available.
First responders fill out a form with their order and information and pick up their meal from the restaurant, then Smoke Signals reimburses each restaurant for their weekly meal request at a rate of about $10 per meal.
“I think this is a small thing to do for them to say thank you for being there,” Stahler added.
Prior Lake Police records over the last few weeks show police and EMTs have responded to an increasing number of calls involving patients with COVID-19-like symptoms including fevers, difficulty breathing and persistent coughs.
Officers have been given protective gear and are instructed how and when to use masks, but Stahler — a former emergency department doctor — said even in hospitals those measures aren’t keeping the virus entirely at bay.
A donation by the Prior Lake Optimist Club and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post helped raise more than $5,000, guaranteeing the program can distribute at least 500 meals in the coming days and weeks, Stahler said Tuesday.
Charlie’s on Prior General Manager Sean Ewing said the restaurant had already started distributing meals, starting with a group of EMTs from Allina Health on Monday.
“I think they loved it, they were excited,” Ewing said.
Stahler said a recent conversation with Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs helped spark the idea. Briggs called the program a win-win-win for the community.
“I’ve come to learn that the one thing about this community is that when a need is identified, it always steps up,” Briggs said.
Ewing said participating in Meals for Heroes was an easy decision and just another way to give back to Charlie’s neighbors and customers.
“This is just another collaborative effect that we could more or less give our offering and appreciation for those that have been supportive of us,” Ewing said. “It’s really a give and take.”
More information about the program and donations is at the Meals for Heroes during COVID-19 page at GoFundMe.com.