A Prior Lake High School junior in the past year reached the Eagle Scout rank and was named the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post’s Scout of the Year.
Elias Rantala, 16, earned the designations after planning, raising hundreds of dollars for and building a ga-ga ball pit, an enclosure for a game similar to dodgeball, at WestWood Elementary School in 2018. The game’s popular among Scouts, he said, and a teacher at the school suggested the project.
“It was a lot of fun,” Rantala said, though he was glad to get it done. He thanked the V.F.W. and all of the people and businesses that helped make it happen.
Rantala had his mind set on becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in Scouting, for years, ever since his older brother reached it. Reaching that goal brought plenty of opportunities to build useful skills, “but there’s a good amount of that being competitive with my brother,” Rantala added with a laugh.
Mike Martin, the V.F.W.’s commander, said the Scout of the Year recognizes someone who shows exemplary citizenship and service to the community. The award came with a $250 scholarship.
“Elias drives himself to perform better in all aspects of his life,” Assistant Scoutmaster Darin Jensen wrote in a recommendation letter to the post early this year, commending Rantala’s leadership and service work.
“As a mentor and Scout leader, I can state that Elias represents what is best in an Eagle Scout and The Boy Scouts of America program.”