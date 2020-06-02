The Prior Lake Association plans to hold its annual July 4 fireworks display after city officials gave their blessing Monday.
"There's enough room at our parks for people to spread out," City Manager Jason Wedel said during the City Council's work session Monday, referring to the social distance that can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The pandemic has led organizers to cancel several major summer events, including Lakefront Music Fest, but the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and other cities are going ahead with fireworks, Wedel added. All City Council members favored doing the same.
"We're very excited," Woody Spitzmueller, Prior Lake Association treasurer, told the council during its full meeting. Preparations are starting a bit later than normal — the association needed word from the city by Monday at the latest — but "I think it'll all come together," he said.
The plan is to launch the fireworks around 10 p.m. July 4 from Watzl's Beach in Lakefront Park.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials have urged everyone to stay home when sick and to keep 6 feet or so away from others while out in public, since the virus can spread through coughing, laughing and talking even from people who have no symptoms.
Minnesota state epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield and other researchers have said being outdoors can lower the risk of transmission, according to MinnPost, but congregating for extended periods of time can bump the risk back up.