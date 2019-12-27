A landlord has sued Prior Lake claiming that a special assessment of almost $30,000 for improvements made to Duluth Avenue this year is “capricious and arbitrary,” according to documents filed in Scott County District Court in November.
The Brooksville Apartments complex, owned by Dan Freier, was one of 10 properties assessed for the Duluth project. The City Council approved a special assessment of $163,000, about 6% of the project’s costs, in October. Freier received the second-largest assessment at almost $30,000.
Cities use special assessments to divide part of a project’s among the property owners that benefit most — generally the properties on the same street. Under state statute, special assessments can’t exceed the amount the changes add to the properties’ market value.
The Duluth Avenue project added a small roundabout at Village Lake Drive, modified the entrances to the Village Lake Mall and widened the turns lanes on to Highway 13.
Assistant city engineer Nick Monserud told the council in October that the assessment was based on $11,500 per acre. The South Lake Village mall sits on about 5.5 acres and was assessed about $63,000. The Brooksville Apartments property is about 2.6 acres.
Freier, the landlord, said the decision to split the assessment by acre doesn’t take into account the amount of road work done in front of each property.
“There is I don’t know how many thousands of feet of curb, and I get about 50 feet included, and I end up getting the second-highest bill,” Freier said. “I’m paying an outrageous amount of money.”
Freier argued the work done to Toronto added no special benefit to his apartment building and that all of the improvements are being “driven by the shopping center.” His suit rejects the entirety of the assessment.
City Attorney Sarah Schwarzhoff told the council Freier was requesting an assessment system that would disproportionately affect small properties with a lot of footage. The assessment in place is fair, she said.
“It was specifically discussed that there is a lot of open space, that is developable land,” Schwarzhoff said of Freier’s property. “He could do additional things with this property, which is why the group thought this was an appropriate way to assess these properties.”
Freier disputed that, saying, “I’ve got a forest and here you have a city official propose I tear it down to pour concrete.”
Schwarzhoff said that even without further development of the property, Freier’s assessment, split across the 35 units in his building, comes to an additional $100 a year per unit.
“We assess everyone, so whether it’s a house or a condo or a business,” Schwarzhoff said. “I don’t see how the type of business would change the assessment amount.”
She also said if the city didn’t include Freier in the special assessment, the remaining cost of the project would go back to the taxpayers.
Schwarzhoff said the city isn’t open to a settlement of the suit, and it could be more than a year for it to work through the court system.