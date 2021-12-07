Every year, the Prior Lake Lions partner with local middle schools to participate in the Lions Peace Poster contest.
Each year a theme is chosen around the concept of peace. This year’s theme was “We Are All Connected.” Julie Pyle, art teacher at Hidden Oaks Middle School did a great job in promoting the program in her school and the Prior Lake Lions are grateful for her continued support of this program.
Hidden Oaks winners include:
- Laila Edmondson, first place
- Sumaya Abdullahi, second place
- Nikki Strop, third place
St. Michael’s Catholic School has participated in the Peace Poster contest for several years. The Prior Lake Lions also expressed thanks to art teacher Rachel Olmanson.
St. Michael's winners include:
- Nola McRaith, first place
- Nora Stanton, second place
- Madelyn Anderson, third place
- Lily Hopkins, third place
All winning posters were sent on to higher competitions.
The Prior Lake Lions also recognize Lion Sheila Stahler for her commitment to the Peace Poster Contest throughout the years.
Any schools that have interest in participating in the Peace Poster Contest next year may contact the Prior Lake Lions at 952-447-7277 or email pllions@nuveramail.net.
The contest was initiated in 1988 to expand youth programs at international levels. Since then, over 800 million youth have competed from 100 countries. Many times, youth have difficulty in expressing their thoughts in words but find art as an easier manner to express how they feel.