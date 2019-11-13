Kim McVety captured this image of a juvenile bald eagle and one of several crows that chased it away over Spring Lake. “I feel spoiled living in such a beautiful state with abundant wildlife to enjoy,” McVety wrote.
The Prior Lake American publishes our favorite photos submitted by readers through a (mostly) weekly contest.
To enter our contest, submit your photo, preferably large file sizes, with a little information about them to editor@plamerican.com. Photos can be of anything that stands out to you — lovely views, interesting wildlife, street scenes around town. We’ll give preference to photos taken in Prior Lake.