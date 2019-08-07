Prior Lake will not join in a multi-jurisdiction national lawsuit against companies making highly addictive opioid painkillers, the City Council decided during a work session Monday.
Council members voted unanimously against the proposal, citing a lack of proven impact in the community and the lack of a guaranteed pay-out to make up for the cost of staff work on the case.
City Attorney Sarah Schwarzhoff said the Chicago-based law firm Keller Lenker reached out recently to see if city officials would be interested in filling a claim against pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and Endo International for damages from the nationwide opioid epidemic.
Eighteen Minnesota counties and five Native American communities — including the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community — have filed suits and joined national litigation pending in Ohio's federal district court. Duluth, Rochester, Saint Paul and Minneapolis have also joined.
Schwarzhoff told the council joining the lawsuit would be relatively simple and low-cost. City staff would use a 10-page form to tally up the amount the city has spent on things like police's supply of naloxone— a drug designed to treat a drug overdose — and officer training how to use the drug.
Police Chief Steve Frazer estimated that his department likely spent around $2,000 to $3,000 a year on naloxone.
Councilman Kevin Burkart said he was in favor of saying no to Purdue Pharma and the family that owns it, the Sacklers. He said he recognized that the company "deliberately misled the public about Oxycontin and have destroyed a lot of lives because of that."
But Burkart questioned what the city would get in return for taking that stand. He predicted the companies would "go down" but not before they filed bankruptcy and limited the amount of money available in damages or a settlement.
"That is a risk that it settles and the city gets a check for five bucks and feels silly about the whole thing," Schwarzhoff said.
Councilman Warren Erickson said he didn't feel right filing a claim when other communities had a higher demonstrated need.
"I don’t see that we’ve had any real serious cost," Erickson said. "Why should we try to take part of their money when they really did experience those costs?"
According to Schwarzhoff, if the companies decide to settle and pay out the damages, each plaintiff would be guaranteed some financial return. The amount to each could depend on the comparative impact of opioid misuse on each community.
Data from the Drug Enforcement Administration from 2006 to 2012 show 195,431,745 prescription pain pills — about 24 pills per person per year— were distributed in Hennepin County. By comparison, 13,759,531 total pills, or about 15 pills per person per year, were distributed in that same time in Scott County.
A Minnesota Department of Health report recorded 66 opioid-related deaths in Scott County from 2000 to 2017. Hennepin County had 1,335 opioid-related deaths
"I think we have more pressing local issues," Mayor Kirt Briggs said. "I’m not suggesting that the opioid epidemic is not a crisis ... But I really don’t see any upside in there for us. I just see a downside."