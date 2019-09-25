A softball tournament all day Saturday will honor a Prior Lake teen who died early this year and help other children around the city and region, one of its organizers said this week.
The Swinging for Landon Memorial Tournament will include a full day of softball games among more than a dozen teams, food, a silent auction, prizes and vendors from around 10 a.m. into the evening at The Ponds, said Melissa Totenhagen. The teams are already set, but the event is open to the public.
The tournament's named for her son, who died at 15 in January after a lifelong struggle with a rare genetic disease.
Money raised by the event will go in a few directions, Totenhagen said, including care packages for Children's Minnesota hospital and to help out with Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools students' fees, supplies and other needs.
Landon spent a lot of time at Children's, Totenhagen said, and she and other families could have used magazines, games, snacks and holiday items to pass the time and brighten up their visit a little.
"I had no idea whether I was going to be home that night or whether I was going to be in for a week," she said.
So she and some friends have been bringing packages of those things each month this year.
Landon was diagnosed early on with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a genetic disorder that can affect multiple body systems and lead to delayed growth and development, intellectual disability and other issues, according to the National Institutes of Health Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. He was wheelchair-bound and communicated with coos, his mother said.
Toward the end he was clearly tired and stopped making sounds; it felt like it was time. The whole family, including Totenhagen's husband and Landon's older brother, said goodbye to him at the hospital in January.
"I was told when he was born he didn’t have a day," Totenhagen said. "I didn’t want to keep him here selfishly."
She said the softball tournament will become an annual thing and is a fitting piece of Landon's legacy, which carries her through occasional waves of grief.
"He has changed so many lives here on Earth," she said. "It really truly helps a lot."
After the tournament, Totenhagen said, she'll reach out to school district principals to let them know money is available for lunches, field trips, outdoor equipment, school supplies and so on.
It isn't the first time the family has organized a big public fundraiser on behalf of Landon. In 2014, they held a carnival-themed event at their church to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van.
“Every time he meets people, he leaves an impression on them,” his grandfather said of Landon at the time. “We really feel blessed to have him in our lives.”