Prior Lake's Ugo Wear has launched a new campaign to unite outdoor companies impacted by COVID-19 and raise money for families in need, according to a press release by the company.
Money raised with a raffle for products from the companies will benefit the New York-based Modest Needs Foundation, a nonprofit that provides emergency financial assistance.
“We’re 19 marine related companies who have been hit hard because of COVID-19 just like you," Ugo co-founder Melanie Cole said in a video statement. "We’re doing something about it — something good in this bad news, unprecedented time, and we’re inviting you to do the same."
Cole and co-founder Vickey DeRouchey were preparing for another season of trade shows when the pandemic hit the United States and sidelined their plans.
Cole and DeRouchey have set a goal of raising $19,000 for Modest Needs — as of Thursday, they raised over $3,000. The campaign, which has been dubbed Nineteen for 19, runs from April 19 to May 31 and will be accepting donations via the Ugo website at ugowear.crowdchange.co.
Each donor who contributes $19 will be entered in a raffle and given a chance to win a product package valued at over $3,000. The package includes clothing, jewelry, boating and recreation equipment and gift cards from the 19 participating marine companies.
Donors that double their donation to $38 will also receive a limited edition long-sleeve performance shirt as a gift. The shirt has the Nineteen for 19 logo on the front and logos of participating brands on the back.
"This is not an ordinary giveaway," DeRouchey said. "Its a giveaway with a give-to-get twist."
The winner of the grand prize will be notified by email and announced on the Ugo Wear Facebook page on June 1 at 5 p.m.