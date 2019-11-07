Representatives from the Prior Lake Rotary Club presented the city council with a rocket red guitar signed by 2019 Lakefront Music Fest performers Brad Paisley, Chris Lane and Riley Green this week.
The guitar, a commemorative plaque and photo montage of some of the festival’s biggest acts will be displayed in the lobby of Prior Lake City Hall.
“This display is intended to honor this decades-long partnership,” Rotarian Darcy Rose said during a Monday presentation to the council. “From all Prior Lake Rotarians, our heartfelt thanks. May Music Fest continue to share success for many more notes to come.”
Rose said the music festival, which was started in 2010, has brought in over $2.1 million that the Rotary has donated to businesses and individuals throughout the community. The 2019 fest hosted more than 20,000 people over the two-night concert series.
Proceeds from the 2018 event went to a $23,818 donation to the River Valley YMCA, $32,920 for the Laker Athletic Booster Club and Patrons of the Arts and $7,147 for Parent Teachers Committees. The Rotary donated almost $200,000 this year, with 38% coming from Music Fest.
Mayor Kirt Briggs called Music Fest a “the marquee signature event” for Prior Lake that introduces thousands of music fans to the city.
The lineup for next year’s festival includes Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie.