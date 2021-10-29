The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced they're planning to conduct prescribed burns in the area this fall.
The SMSC conducts prescribed burns on SMSC lands and, upon request and through mutual aid agreements, in neighboring jurisdictions each spring and fall as an effective land management tool.
A prescribed burn is an intentionally lit, controlled fire used by land managers to replicate natural fire events.
Before Europeans colonized this area, fires were sometimes started by lightening but many more times by Dakota and other Indigenous people, an SMSC press release states. They burned areas for many reasons, most commonly to clear land for agriculture, to improve grazing and forage for game species like bison and to reduce brush in woodlands, which helped with easier travel.
Fire helps native plants in prairies, oak savannas and some wetlands stay healthy and vigorous, the press release states. These plants provide excellent habitat for species, such as the meadowlark, dickcissel, monarch butterfly and other wildlife. Fire is also an excellent tool to reduce weeds and other invasive woody species that outcompete native plants for resources.
SMSC plans to carry out prescribed burns at the following locations this fall:
- Shutrop prairie located southeast of the junction of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mckenna Road.
- Dakotah Parkway prairie located south of junction of Dakotah Parkway and Sioux Trail Northwest.
- Tewapa prairie located southeast of the junction of County Road 82 and Mniowe Trail
- Shakopee Memorial Park oak savanna located north of County Road 101.
- Jeurissen prairie located east of the junction of County Road 17 and Marcia Lane.
- Oak savanna located northeast of the junction of County Road 83 and County Road 82.
- Mitigation prairie located northeast of the junction of Dakotah Parkway and Wacipi Drive.
- Dakotah Parkway prairie medians.
- Dakota Slough wetland located northwest of the junction of County Road 14 and Marschall Road.
- Shutrop oak savanna located north of the junction of the Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mckenna Road.
All prescribed burns are designed to meet ecological objectives and are entirely dependent upon weather conditions, such as relative humidity, temperature, and wind speed and direction. Exact dates of the burns will be announced on the SMSC Twitter account.
The SMSC wildland fire program coordinates with neighboring entities, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and other state and federal agencies to lead and assist with prescribed burns within the region. During prescribed burns, trained burn crew members monitor weather conditions to protect air quality and road visibility to minimize potential impacts to neighboring communities.