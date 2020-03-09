Snap Fitness in Prior Lake is asking gym members and the community to help fill the gym's donation box during a fundraiser this month for deployed servicemen and women.
The gym, located off of Boudin Street, is accepting snack items, toiletries, comfort items and messages to send to Operation Shoebox, a Florida-based charity that creates and ships care packages for overseas military members.
Owner Scott Gilray said he wanted to use the business as a platform to give back when he bought it in February 2019. Brenda Shearer, a family friend, led her own donation drive last year, inspiring Gilray.
"I've been supportive of the military, it's just kind of how I grew up ... but it's really different when you start to know people firsthand," Gilray said.
Shearer learned through her son Jared, who is deployed to Iraq, how important small surprises and items from home can be during a deployment. She said she's amazed at the things that bring him and other soldiers joy.
"I sent him a box full of licorice, and you'd think I'd given him a million dollars," Shearer said. "He's like, 'Mom! The guys are so excited we have licorice.'"
Shearer heard about Operation Shoebox last year and knew she wanted to help the organization's cause.
"I've done a couple donation drives on my own, really just because it made me feel better," Shearer said. "I want to do something nice for the people that are over there."
Operation Shoebox was started by another military mom, Mary Harper, in Florida. In 2003, while five of her children and two sons-in-law were deployed, Harper learned that care packages are an infrequent gift for many soldiers, according to the organization's website.
The group now says it ships somewhere between 350 and 400 care packages a week, with postal fees costing about $14,000 per month.
Donations to drives like Gilray's are collected and shipped to Operation Shoebox headquarters. From there, items are sorted into care packages and shipped to service members around the world.
"The thing I want to get out there is that there are so many things that you can do," Gilray said. "This is one simple single thing you can do, and there's a lot of need."