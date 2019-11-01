A St. Michael Catholic Church member and educator is a champion for life at all of its stages, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced this year.
Lori Hinker, a middle school religion teacher at the St. Michael school and parish director of middle school faith formation and ministry, received one of this year’s St. John Paul II Champions for Life Awards from the archdiocese. She was honored at a special luncheon in Mendota.
The awards recognize parish members who are committed to advocating for and improving life from conception to natural death much as St. John Paul II, the late pope, said Nancy Schulte Palacheck, outreach coordinator at the archdiocese.
Hinker in particular stands out for her volunteer work with kids packing food and items for local families in need and leading fellowship and mass groups, Palacheck said, all of which teaches the church’s future leaders.
“She’s an enthusiastic and determined mentor. She loves those children,” Palacheck said.
Hinker said the award was a great honor for her and St. Michael. She said she tries to live the church’s teachings, such as by explaining the Catholic Church’s opposition to abortion and euthanasia and caring for poor and elderly people. She and her husband plan to adopt children as well.
“It’s part of who I am, so I’d do it anyways,” Hinker said. “Every kid deserves a loving home.”
Mindy Reeder, principal for kindergarten through eighth grade at St. Michael, said the award is a remarkable accomplishment among the scores of local parishes that are part of the archdiocese.
“The wonderful thing about Lori is she doesn’t just live out service but she exemplifies it,” Reeder said.