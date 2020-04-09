Like many Prior Lake residents, Jim Freemon was counting down the days to ice out on the lakes and looking forward to getting some fresh air — with some social distance — on his boat.
Now Freemon and others are wondering if they’ll get a chance to get on the lake this summer with dock, boating and marina companies among the businesses put on hold during the coronavirus.
“It’s a total change of lifestyle, which I understand,” Freemon said. “We’re all hunkered down and, you know, in prison until this thing is over.”
This week, Gov. Tim Walz extended last month’s stay-home executive order until May 4, keeping several sectors closed or limited to work from home.
Since then the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on social media has said it’s been inundated with calls about whether or not residents can put their docks and boat lifts on the lake — so much so that the office asked residents not to call about executive order violations unless in immediate danger.
The office said the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development confirmed commercial dock loaders were not exempt from the order.
It’s a big financial strain for companies like Donkey Docks, owned by Nate McLain, that make their living in the warmer months.
McLain said he normally hires a small group of contract workers to help him move over 400 customers’ boats to and from the lake and set up their docks and lifts each year.
As soon as the ice comes off, he and his crews work anywhere from eight to 15 hours a day almost seven days a week until boating season ends.
“We just burn the candle on both ends and try to make everybody happy,” he said.
This year the Minnesota Department of Resources reported that the ice on Upper Prior Lake was out on March 30, just 3 days after the governor’s stay-home order went into effect.
“It’s bad for us as a business because we’re sidelined and don’t have any income coming in,” Mclain said. “But even so I feel bad for all our customers who are looking at this beautiful nice Minnesota weather and there’s nothing they can do, and there’s nothing we can do.”
The order has a cascading effect in lake communities.
Freemon, a member of the Willows Beach Association, said the group last summer bought and installed 46 stainless steel boat slips that are now stuck pilled 6 feet high on shore.
“It’s just too much work, especially for people our age,” Freemon said.
He said that residents who rented spots at the association’s slips have to continue paying for the slips at a cost of about $500 so that the group can cover the initial purchasing costs.
On top of that, many residents could face storage rental fees if they can’t move their boats.
Mclain said he’s confident that he and his crew could safely do their jobs while meeting social distancing guidelines, but he worried about what will happen when residents get tired of waiting and try to load their docks themselves.
Prior Lake City Councilmember Kevin Burkart, a longtime customer of McLain’s and founder of Shockwaves Adaptive Ski Squad, said if workers can follow health and safety recommendations related to coronavirus mitigation, they should be able to work.
“These are first-world problems, we’re worried about docks and lifts,” Burkart said. “But that particular industry, that economy, those jobs and livelihoods are very important to some people.
“If they can do it safely, they should be allowed to regardless of what industry it is,” he said.
Under the executive order Minnesotans are allowed to go outside and boat, fish and hike. State officials recommend that residents follow health recommendations to avoid groups and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
McLain said he hasn’t seen that happening on the lake.
Dock workers had hoped that Walz’s announcement on Wednesday would bring some reforms to the order and let them return to work. Prior Lake legislators Sen. Eric Pratt and Rep. Tony Albright have said some industries should be able to re-open with social distance in mind.
“This is a lake community, and that’s basically the lifeblood of this community during the summer,” Freemon said. “It’s hard to imagine what the result of all this will be.”