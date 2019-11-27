A four-story, 99-unit senior housing development has the green light from the Prior Lake City Council earlier this month to fill one of the last open plats of the Jeffers Pond neighborhood.
Council members on Nov. 18 said they needed to approve the development, despite concerns from neighbors about its height and size, because recent growth failed to meet density plans for the area.
"Essentially, previous decisions have driven us into a corner here," Mayor Kirt Briggs said during the meeting. "This is a decision around doing what’s best for most, not what’s best for all."
Applewood Pointe would be a open to tenants 62 and up and take a cooperative approach, meaning tenants own their apartment and co-own the common areas, said Dave Young, a senior development manager with developer United Properties.
The final building would stand 50 feet tall next to the intersections of Jeffers Parkway, Fountain Hills Road and 140th Street and would primarily include two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
In 2005, the Metropolitan Council approved the city's plan for almost 700 housing units in the Jeffers Pond plat. Nine neighborhoods have produced 345 units since, primarily single-family homes.
Even with a 2015 amendment reducing the planned density, the area is still 300 units short and has only two lots left for development.
"The can has been kicked down the road, and now we have some density issues that the Met Council is requiring us to meet," Councilmember Zach Braid said.
Metropolitan Council Environmental Services reviews local projects to make sure they align with cities' comprehensive plans and could refuse to issue sanitary sewer permits or put other demands on cities if the plans aren't followed, Briggs and Community Development Director Casey McCabe said.
In recent months, some nearby residents said the development would take away the Jeffers Pond vista and increase traffic in and out of the neighborhood.
“We’re going to lose a lot of our sunrise in the morning,” Alejandro Trevino said during a September Planning Commission hearing. Trevino said his family bought their house in part because of the day’s early light.
According to studies completed by United Properties, which looked at light conditions through the year, the building's shadow shouldn't reach any of the surrounding residences.
The developer also submitted a traffic study estimating co-op residents would add 485 additional daily vehicle trips, down about 100 from 2015 estimates.
Young said during a Planning Commission meeting in September that units would range from around 1,300 square feet to around 1,900 and would likely cost around $400,000.