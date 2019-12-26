It’s been a tumultuous, fun, busy year in Prior Lake. In the past 12 months, half a dozen city managers and police chiefs have come through City Hall, businesses have opened and grown, local schools have drawn praise and controversy, and the city has hosted some major shindigs along with one wayward caiman.
To commemorate the end of 2019, here’s a edited selection of excerpts from our best and favorite stories by reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch, editor Dan Holtmeyer and former reporter Jack Hammett.
Exotic pet washes up on lakeshore
October
“Grandma, you’ve got to call the DNR!”
Those words from 9-year-old Quinlynn Lehrnann were Connie Peer’s second clue that Saturday, Oct. 12, was not going to be a typical day of yard work around her home on Lower Prior Lake.
The first was the picture her husband, Kent, sent her of a dead 2.5-foot caiman, a reptile similar to a small crocodile, on a rocky beach.
“I thought, well, we just bought a place in Florida,” Peer said. But Quinlynn told her the caiman wasn’t in Florida but in Prior Lake and on their beach.
The caiman washed up near the edge of Peer’s dock, still slightly submerged. After tapping it with a paddle to see if it was real, she told her grandfather about what she’d found.
Peer learned that caimans, as cold-blooded reptiles, can become dormant and still in low temperatures. She said she’s happy she didn’t know that when she got Quinlynn to pose with the caiman she took to calling Mr. Chopps.
Mr. Chopps has filled Peer and Quinlynn’s lives with a bevy of excitement: first the viral Facebook post by a family friend, then calls from news stations and the American.
Peer said her granddaughter has soaked up every minute of it talking with the department, giving interviews and starting to consider a career in wildlife management.
“She’s learning a lot from this, which I so love,” Peer said.
Department spokesman Harland Hiemstra said the agency was still investigating the reptile’s source, but one of Peer’s neighbors came forward earlier in the week claiming it was his 2-year-old caiman, Big Head.
Laura Windels, the president of the Minnesota Herpetological Society, said the best course of action would be to contact animal control, though the society typically warns against owning these kinds of reptiles.
“Dwarf caimans have a reputation for being particularly cantankerous crocodilians,” Windels wrote in an email.
Jason Wedel offered
city manager position
September
The position of Prior Lake city manager will be offered to Chanhassen Public Works Director and City Engineer Jason Wedel, the City Council decided.
The offer brings Wedel full circle. In April, he left a two-and-a-half-year stint with Prior Lake as its public works director and city engineer for the job in Chanhassen.
“The city’s got some major things going on right now: some major construction, we’ve got this issue with development fees,” he said. “I feel like I’m the right person to guide the city through that process. And I get really excited about what the other side of that is going to look like for the city.”
The city launched into an accelerated search process in August after the council fired Michael Plante from the position following domestic abuse charges.
Over the course of Wedel’s career, he managed municipal projects in Prior Lake and communities like Savage, Woodbury and Wayzata.
“We just have a deep love for this community. It’s a great place and it’s where I want to be,” Wedel said.
School board realigns boundaries for elementary schools
June
Starting in 2020, Jeffers Pond, Westwood and other elementary schools in the Prior Lake-Savage Area district will have different attendance areas following a school board vote.
The district drew new attendance boundary options to make way for the construction and opening of Hamilton Ridge Elementary School in 2020.
The vote was short but emotional, passing 4-2 with members Mary Frantz and Enrique Velazquez dissenting. Member Melissa Enger was not present. A few residents cried as votes were cast.
Several parents in prior meetings said redrawing attendance boundaries would split neighborhoods — such as in the case of Carriage Hills and Knob Hill — and lengthen travel times due to routes taking them all the way around Upper Prior Lake to an unfamiliar school, among other worries.
Members of the board briefly covered their reasoning and often praised district parents for their passion. Michael Nelson said no single plan will satisfy every family and noted noted she had researched other districts and their attendance boundary changes.
“I have yet to see a plan where everybody is happy,” she said.
NYPD officer
mentors student with eye on police career
July
In a complicated, challenging time for policing, a New York Police Department officer reeling from a colleague’s killing and a Prior Lake High School student aspiring to the same career stumbled across each other.
Two years later, the NYPD officer traveled 1,000 miles to watch that student graduate.
“She’s one special person,” Nancy Castro, a counterterrorism officer, said of graduating senior Emmanuelle Boschee, who’s been keeping in touch and taking advice from Castro since they met. “I would do it all over again.”
Boschee said she was grateful for Castro’s time, patience and perspective as she’s peppered the officer with questions over the years.
Boschee’s grandfather and uncle were both longtime officers and showed her officers need to be like counselors, helpers and protectors all at once, “so many roles all wrapped up in that one,” she said.
The relationship began in summer 2017, when Boschee and her mother, Danielle, traveled to New York to see the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and maybe meet a woman police officer in person.
A few days beforehand, a man had murdered New York Officer Miosotis Familia before officers shot him dead, according to The New York Times.
Castro said she had been friends with Familia for several years; Familia had just transferred command posts and was excited to get started. Familia’s role was supposed to mostly be answering phones, but Castro said she wanted to be outside and see the July 4 fireworks.
“At that point, I just wanted to stay away from the general public,” Castro said. But then she heard around the office that a young woman had asked to meet a woman in the department.
Boschee and her mom were about to leave for Minnesota, so Boschee met Castro with a big smile and, a moment later, tears in her eyes. Castro apologized, confused, then became emotional herself. They and Boschee’s mom were soon all crying.
“She reminded me that there’s another generation of law enforcement that’s coming,” a generation that needs support and guidance, Castro said.
Proposal to fix intersection could backfire, locals say
November
County officials say a proposal to change the County Road 21 and County Highway 91 intersection will make it safer.
But residents who packed a meeting on the plan said it will only make things more dangerous for drivers.
County engineers at an open house presented their proposal for a reduced-conflict intersection, also known as a J-turn or restricted crossing U-turn.
In a reduced conflict intersection, drivers wanting to go left must enter the highway with a right turn, cross into a dedicated left turn lane in the center of the road, then make a U-turn.
Scott County engineer Tony Winiecki said a pavement overlay project on 21 gives the county an opportunity to change the intersection, and so far the design is just an undecided idea. The design reduces fatal accidents and injury crashes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In February, 14-year-old Samuel Foltz of Prior Lake died after his father’s Ford was hit by a Jeep that failed to stop at the intersection’s stop signs.
Many residents remained unconvinced of the design’s merits. They voiced particular concern over how larger vehicles like motor homes and agricultural trailers could make the U-turn and over traffic’s high speed in the area.
Memory cafes
aim to help bear dementia’s burden
September
Monthly gatherings in Prior Lake and Shakopee can help locals confront the fear and loss of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in a social, even fun way, organizers said earlier this month.
The Memory Cafes at Club Prior and the Shakopee Community Center started up this year and give an hour or two of camaraderie, support and shared experience and advice to families affected by the diseases, said Betsy Benz of Prior Lake, who has worked in respite care and helps run the cafes.
Attendees can chat, play games, have coffee and find books and other resources. Club Prior’s cafe is scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m.; Shakopee’s is on the fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
“I have seen so many families with just the deer-in-the-headlights look,” Benz said. “This is designed specifically for the person with dementia and the caregiver.”
The cafes are part of a broader push both in Scott County and around the country to help out with a disease that has no cure, dissolves memories and other functioning, and can utterly exhaust its victims and their spouses or other relatives.
The two community centers, the Scott County Library system, Augustana Care and other groups have banded together into a network called South of the River Friends of Dementia to offer the cafes and a Shakopee caregiver support group twice a month.
Lori La Bey, who started what was likely the first cafe in Rosevill in 2011, said they’re a relief for families.
“It forces us to realize that we’re not in control, and we kind of have to let go,” she said. “Then we have a choice, we can see this as a disaster and look at all the negatives, or we can see it as a source of joy.”
‘Welcome to the ISS’: Students contact
space station
April
“NA1SS, NA1SS, this is N9CHA, over,” said radio control operator Russ Morris. The radio’s static ballooned over the crowd of students who waited in the Hidden Oaks Middle School gym. A tense moment passed as no response came through.
Morris tried again. An LED clip light on the mixing board flashed to life.
“N9CHA, this is NA1SS, and I hear you loud and clear,” astronaut David Saint-Jacques said from more than 250 miles overhead. “Welcome to the ISS.”
Thus began a discussion between middle school students and the Canadian astronaut. More than 1,000 students, teachers and the team of amateur radio technicians were in awe.
Saint-Jacques answered questions relating to the effects of space on the body, space food and whether he enjoys sleeping in zero gravity.
“I’ve been wanting to be an astronaut all my life,” Saint-Jacques told the crowd as the station passed overhead at 17,000 mph. “I think it’s because I wanted to be an explorer, really. The first time I saw images of Earth from space, I was so amazed by the new perspective … I wanted to know more.”
On a typical day, Saint-Jacques wakes up at 6 a.m. and exercises, which he must do two hours a day to maintain his body. After a planning conference with his international coworkers, he goes about routine maintenance, space walks, experiments and robotics work.
In their free time, Saint-Jacques and his coworkers watch movies together, take photos of Earth and call their families.
“I think the technology for sure is really cool and fascinating to learn about,” said sixth-grader Mara Fontana, who had the chance to speak with Saint-Jacques. “Living in orbit above the Earth is super awesome.”