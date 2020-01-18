The Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Polar Palooza is coming up later this month.
The occasion brings four straight days of a mixture of adult-oriented and family-friendly events starting Thursday, Jan. 23, around town. New this year is a hunt for a hidden medallion, similar to Lakefront Days’, with clues and a $200 prize.
“We are embracing winter as adults like we used to do as little kids,” said Sandi Fleck, the chamber’s president, adding it’s also a draw for local businesses in the post-holiday slowdown.
Pre-event tickets and other information are at the chamber’s website, priorlakechamber.com.
Here’s the schedule:
Thursday, Jan. 23
Ladies Night Out
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: At several downtown businesses and the Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
Cost: $15 per person until Jan. 22, $20 at the door.
Friday, Jan. 24
Spirits and hot dish tasting
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: South Lake Village shopping mall, 16731 Highway 13 S.
What: Fleck said Village Liquor will showcase mixed drinks and recipes; beer and wine will also be available. The event includes a hot dish competition.
Cost: $15 advance tickets through the chamber, at 4785 Dakota St., or Village Liquor, 16731 Highway 13 S.; $20 at the door.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Ice golf
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail
What: This event brings an ice golf competition, a tradition going back more than a decade, along with other games on Prior Lake itself, Fleck said. Teams can sign up beforehand or the day of.
The chamber turns 50 this year, so the overarching theme goes back 50 years to the 1970s.
Cost: $25 online before Jan. 24, $35 at the door, depending on space.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Family Fun Day
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW.
What: The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club covered this family-focused event’s expenses, Fleck said, so the public is welcome to inflatables, hot chocolate, root beer floats, crafts, popcorn, ice skating and hockey at no charge.
“In the wintertime, it’s good to get the kids out,” she said with a laugh.
A warming house will set up near the pond as well.
And for those willing to venture outside, a crystal medallion awaits somewhere on city land. It won’t be buried or hidden at a height that requires climbing, according to the chamber, but it might be buried under this week’s snow.
Several clues have been made public, and more will come this week as long as the prize hasn’t been found.
Clue 1
This year’s Palooza is a guaranteed dooza
For $45 bucks there’ll be no time to snooza!
Jan. 23-26 for shopping, hot dishing, ice golfing and inflatables, too
All these activities just for you!
If it’s a medallion you seek, then you’ve found the right spot,
Follow these clues to win the pot!
Clue 2
Community parks, we have a few
but to which should you give your do?
To find the answer, think P, V, H, S and L,
But what this means I cannot tell.
Clue 3
Five parks I’ve named for you to peruse
So, get off the couch otherwise you lose.
The medallion is hidden in only one
Focus on P and L to add to your fun.