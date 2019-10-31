The Prior Lake City Council is considering slowing or even halting development after more than a year since the state Supreme Court affirmed cities couldn’t charge street impact fees.
Councilmembers on Tuesday discussed stopping the rezoning of agricultural land to residential land and a possible moratorium on new building. They didn’t make any firm decisions but said they’d scrutinize agricultural rezoning proposals more closely.
Members also left in place the new practice of accepting deposits from some developers to cover street updates that come in the next 10 years for their developments. The city began the deposit system in September to recover some of the lost street fees.
Councilmen Warren Erickson and Zach Braid said they’d prefer to continue allowing development plans for lots that would be rezoned to come before the council.
Mayor Kirt Briggs and Councilwoman Annette Thompson, on the other hand, said they’d rather stop all rezoning of agricultural land to halt major residential developments.
Councilman Kevin Burkart said that if the city were to stop rezoning agriculture land, he’d prefer a moratorium outright. After the council rejected that idea, he sided with Braid and Erickson.
“The real message is we’re not open for business,” Burkart said of the proposal to stop rezoning agricultural land. “If that’s the case, let’s just go that route.”
The council’s growing skepticism to rezoning puts the owners of several agricultural lots on the north side of the city in the middle of a dispute between cities and Housing First Minnesota, a builder advocacy group, which opposes street impact fees.
“I have major anxiety for the sellers of that land, I feel for them,” Braid said.
Some Minnesota cities for years charged developers a street impact fee as a way to cover the additional street projects needed to support the development’s residents — putting things like nearby stoplights, turn lanes and street signs on the builder’s dime instead of taxpayers’.
That changed in August 2018 when the Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed cities didn’t have statutory authority to charge the fees.
Prior Lake Community Development Director Casey McCabe said the entire calculus of developments has become more complicated and less fair for cities, builders and residents since the ruling.
Since September, developers have had three options in Prior Lake: Build the infrastructure projects needed immediately as a result of their development, have the city build the projects and assess them for the cost, or pay the city a deposit to cover any street updates that the city has to make in the next 10-years as a result of the development.
The city must return the deposit to the developer if the money isn’t used for street projects during the 10 years — something McCabe said would become a problem if a street update became necessary only after 10 years, for instance.
“We’re going to hurt a lot of developments along the way. We’re going to add a lot of costs to the existing homes for collecting these deposits that we’re just not going to use,” McCabe said.
A returned deposit could double a developer’s profit if they increase their sales price to make up for the deposit and then get it back, in other words.
“A legislative solution would be easiest for all of us,” McCabe said.
City Attorney Sarah Schwarzhoff said in an email Wednesday that the deposits are legal when the old fees weren’t because they can be returned and because of other details.
The fees were based on a per acre amount and were never returned once collected, even if the money ended up going to street projects across town. The deposits are based on a predetermined cost-share between the city and developer, must be used on specific projects and can be returned.
David Siegel, Executive Director of Housing First Minnesota, said the deposit is a street impact fee by another name.
“You can call it whatever you want, you craft it however you want, it’s not a legal fee,” Siegel said.
Siegel said the Harstad ruling the court made clear that even in the form of a negotiation, like the one that would be required for a deposit, asking developers to take on street impact costs outside of the development would essentially be “extortion.”
“It isn’t a fair negotiation, because if you don’t agree to what the city wants, you won’t get approval on your project and you have no where else to go,” Siegel said.