Prior Lake is in a state of emergency after a unanimous City Council vote Monday.
Mayor Kirt Briggs announced the declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the council extended it indefinitely.
The declaration allows the city to speed up any response to the virus by speeding up the procedural process for beginning public work, entering into contracts, employing temporary workers, purchasing supplies and using tax levies and public money.
Councilmembers voted to extend the declaration indefinitely but said it wasn't meant to create a sense of panic.
"My only concern about this is public perception — I don't want to add to anybody's already existing angst," Council member Annette Thompson said during the work session. "We want to announce this real clearly that is just for some operational efficiencies."
Thompson said that she initially thought such a move was "premature" but was swayed by Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer's support of the declaration.
Earlier in the day the city announced via social media that it was scaling back and canceling many city services and events as it responds to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials said further updates will be posted at 3 p.m. everyday on social media and the Prior Lake Newswire.
The city closed fire stations to everything except emergency response calls, canceled all Lake Front Pavilion reservations, advisory committee meetings, open houses and non-city meetings scheduled in city buildings through April, and suspended the issuance of solicitor permits.
The city is looking at how to move as much city business online as possible, according to a Facebook announcement. Staff are encouraged to interact with the public more over phone and email, and employees who have traveled internationally can't return to work for two weeks.
City officials also said they're cleaning City Hall, the Police Department and other high-traffic areas five times a week instead of the usual two.
"Your city has a plan for this and we’re following that plan and the staff are executing it seamlessly," Councilmember Kevin Burkart said. "We all have confidence that we're going to come out on the other side of this."