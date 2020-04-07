Updated at 2:40 p.m. April 7, 2020.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and other organizations are providing daily meals and other supplies for free to children and their families at a variety of locations.
Lunches and breakfasts will be available for pickup at WestWood Elementary School, 5370 WestWood Drive in Prior Lake, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. Food and other supplies are also available from Reaching Our Community's Kids, or ROCK, on Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The district is asking that families fill out this form to help staff plan meals accordingly. School meals will be delivered to other locations based on bus routes:
Bus Route #1
- Pennington Place, 16534 Franklin Trail SE, in the front parking lot 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Kestrel Village, 16650 Brunswick Ave., in the shared parking lot 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
- Stonegate Commons, 16955 Toronto Ave., in the front parking lot 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Dakota Development Complex, 2680 154th St. NW, in the main parking lot 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Bus Route #2
- Marshview Townhomes, 7401 W. 144th St., near the rental office 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Springs on Egan Drive, W. 141st St, at the north pedestrian gate (where the bus stop is) 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
- Village Commons, 14125 Virginia Ave., in the main parking lot 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Casey Parkway and Flemming Lane, the neighborhood bus stop at the intersection 12:30 to 1:00 p.m
Bus Route #3
- Courtwood Village Apartments, 17092 Adelmann St., in the shared parking lot 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.
- Fawn Meadow Curve area townhomes in the inner circle driveway 11:00 to 11:20 a.m.
- Wilderness Trail and Wilderness Circle area townhomes near the walking path 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.
- Redtail Ridge, 15200 Hampshire Ave., in the upper parking lot 12:00 to 12:20 p.m.
- Louisiana Lofts, 14977 Louisiana Ave., in the front parking lot 12:30 to 1:00 p.m.
Bus Route #4
- Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave., in the parking lot 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Five Hawks Elementary School, 16620 Five Hawks Ave., in the parking lot 11:10 to 11:40 a.m.
- Willows Park in Prior Lake, the parking lot on Elm Avenue 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Marsh Apartments, 4489 Marsh Drive, in the front parking lot 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Bus Route #5
- Jeffers Pond, 148000 Jeffers Pass NW., in the upper parking lot 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.