A search for a missing person is underway in Prior Lake and Savage.
Keegan Oyugi, 26 of St. Bonifacius, hasn't contacted friends or family since June 12, when he was returning to his residence after leaving the Prior Lake-Savage area.
According to a Minnesota BCA alert, Oyugi was last seen wearing a red and white vertical stripe shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans and red with black Air Jordans. He was driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel with Kansas license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at 952-446-1131.