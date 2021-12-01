Another walleye stocking effort was completed by the Prior Lake Spring Lake Watershed District on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Spring Lake, Upper Prior Lake and Lower Prior Lake.
A total of 309 pounds, equating to approximately 3,099 walleye, were stocked by Bosek Fisheries out of Garfield, Minnesota, according to Jeff Anderson, PLSLWD water resources coordinator.
“Folks from each the representative funding partners were there to take photos and watch as the fish entered the lakes,” said Anderson. “There were even a few kids to help out.”
Spring Lake, Upper Prior Lake, and Lower Prior Lake all received fingerlings with Spring Lake and Lower Prior Lake also receiving a combination of yearlings. Stocked walleyes ranged between 6 and 10 inches, Anderson said.
The PLSLWD partnered with the Prior Lake Association, Spring Lake Association, Prior Lake Rotary and Jim Slater Realty to fund the walleye stocking efforts.