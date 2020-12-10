Restaurants and bars throughout the state were once again forced to shut their doors on Nov. 20 following the governor’s executive orders in response to the ongoing pandemic.
When exactly the establishments will be able to return to providing dine-in services is still somewhat unclear, but many tribal-run casinos and restaurants have continued serving guests throughout this second shutdown including Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake.
Indigenous tribes within the U.S. are sovereign nations, which allows them the authority to govern themselves and independently make decisions on their operations.
“The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Gaming Enterprises — including Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino — will remain open, following comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety plans. As a sovereign tribal nation, we made this decision in consultation with our Tribal Public Health Department,” the SMSC said in a statement.
Within the casinos, food and beverage options have been limited to casino bars, Caribou Coffee, The Promenade Restaurants, Minnehaha Cafe, Mystic Steakhouse and the Little Six Restaurant, while other dining services, The Buffet, The Meadows Bar and self-serve drink stations are closed. Safe food handling practices and all food and beverage equipment are being sanitized, according to the Mystic Lake website.
Throughout the Mystic Lake property, visitors and employees are wearing masks, social distancing and following other safety measures.
“The health and safety of team members and guests remains Mystic Lake and Little Six’s highest priority. Both properties will continue to limit building occupancy; maintain social distancing standards; require all team members and guests to wear masks; conduct noninvasive thermal scanning at entrances; conduct daily health screenings of team members upon arrival; and ask any team member or guest exhibiting signs of illness to leave,” the SMSC said.
The SMSC is the largest employer in Scott County with approximately 4,100 employees.
While the casino and restaurants remain open during this time, Mystic Lake did close its doors in March during the first shutdown along with other non-essential businesses and services.
Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs is concerned about the economic impact the second shutdown will have on local restaurant owners. Like Mystic Lake, he thinks Prior Lake restaurants could still operate safely during this time, he said.
“The tribe, the path that they've taken, we not only acknowledge it, respect it, (we) know that they’re meeting guests in a safe environment,” Briggs said. “They demonstrated through COVID that they can provide restaurant services safely for their customers,” Briggs said. “Quite honestly, we in Prior Lake believe our restaurants could do the same thing and we continue to encourage the governor to make sure that as he looks at restaurants and gyms that they too can open doors safely to customers.”
Bars are among the businesses required to remain closed under the current executive orders, but this hasn’t led to a noticeable increase in police calls to the casino, Prior Lake Police Department Commander Brad Cragoe said.
Even the night before Thanksgiving — one of the busiest bar days of the year — the PLPD didn’t see an uptick in calls to Mystic Lake.
For more information on the health and safety measures being taken by Mystic Lake Casino, visit mysticlake.com/health.