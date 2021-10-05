A design team is set to begin working early next year on a plan to bring new lakeside amenities to Spring Lake Regional Park.
The new park area is being planned for a 14-acre plot of undeveloped land on the shores of Spring Lake, located to the south of County Road 12.
Patty Freeman, general manager for Scott County Parks and Trails, said the latest effort to bring new amenities to Spring Lake follows a path set forth around 15 years ago in master planning documents.
A consultant and project team are set to begin working on the new park's design in January, according to Freeman.
Basic park amenities to be considered in the design process include restrooms, picnic tables, shelters, fishing piers and observation platforms.
Freeman said there won't be a boat launch within the new development, but they may be a launch for canoes or kayaks as well as storage spaces available for rent.
A public workshop and community storytelling event to gather feedback and inspiration for the park's design is expected to be held in May.
"We're really hoping that people get excited about it from a story perspective," Freeman said.
While upcoming events are yet to be announced, Three Rivers Park District, in partnership with Scott County, is already looking to gather stories from local residents online.
Freeman said they are hoping to learn more about the memories people have made at Spring Lake and how they've connected to the area through elements such as recreation, wildlife and the natural landscape.
Stories can be shared online at www.letstalkthreerivers.org/spring-lake-regional-park.